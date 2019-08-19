New
Macy's · 49 mins ago
Sobro Smart Coffee Table
$999 $1,899
$65 shipping

Macy's offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in several colors (White pictured) for $999 plus $65 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from four days ago and the best price we could find by $235. Buy Now

Features
  • built-in refrigerator
  • speakers and LED lighting
  • Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
  • tempered glass top with touch controls
  • four power outlets and two USB ports
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/19/2019
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tables Macy's Private Label Brands
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register