Macy's offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in several colors (White pictured) for $999 plus $65 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from four days ago and the best price we could find by $235. Buy Now
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
Expires 8/19/2019
Published 49 min ago
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $82 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
- expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
That Daily Deal offers this Adjustable Folding Table for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- adjustable to 6 different heights and 3 different angles
Amazon offers the Trademark Innovations 39" Portable Bar Table for $59.87 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- measures 35" x 15" x 39"
- supports 65 lbs.
- comes with a black skirt and carrying case
Amazon offers the Walker Edison Furniture Company Solid Acacia Wood Patio Extendable Dining Table in Brown for $244.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $134. Buy Now
- Home Depot charges the same in a different color
- measures 55" x 35" x 30"
- butterfly leaf
- Model: OWTEXBR
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set in Smoke for $125.02 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $20. Buy Now
- drop-leaf style table
- 2 stools that tuck under table
- 200-lb. weight capacity per stool
- adjusts from approximately 15" to 30"
- Model: 23330
Amazon offers the Furniture of America Karlton 3-Piece Industrial Accent Table Set in Antique Oak for $258.92 with free scheduled delivery. That's $9 under our May mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- coffee table measures 20" x 46" x 26"
- 2 end tables measure 25" x 20" x 26"
Cymax via Amazon offers the Steve Silver Diletta Cocktail Table with Foosball in Dark Walnut for $279.10 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $15.
Update: The price has fallen to $274.26. Buy Now
- fully operating foosball table
- 5 casters (2 locking)
- tempered glass top
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from L to XXL
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find by $369. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
