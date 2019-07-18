Ending today, Macy's offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in several colors (White/Black pictured) for $999 plus $65 for shipping. That's $235 under last week's mention and the best price we could find by $235. Buy Now
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
-
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Multi-Purpose Bar Table Set in several colors (Dex pictured) for $229.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Shop Now
- Non-members pay an additional $23.
- 20" x 60" x 36" table
- 3 barstools
- USB ports
- Model: THY100BTSPE
That Daily Deal offers this Adjustable Folding Table for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- adjustable to 6 different heights and 3 different angles
Amazon offers the Walker Edison Furniture Company Solid Acacia Wood Patio Extendable Dining Table in Brown for $244.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $134. Buy Now
- Home Depot charges the same in a different color
- measures 55" x 35" x 30"
- butterfly leaf
- Model: OWTEXBR
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set in Smoke for $125.02 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same price
- drop-leaf style table
- 2 stools that tuck under table
- 200-lb. weight capacity per stool
- adjusts from approximately 15" to 30"
- Model: 23330
Walmart offers the Mainstays Mission 5-Piece Counter-Height Dining Set in Cherry for $115.27 with free shipping. That's $12 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $22.) Buy Now
- 38" x 38" x 35.8" rubber wood table
- 4 rubber wood / plywood chairs with a 23.8" seat height
- Model: MS43-018-042-01
Amazon offers the Furniture of America Karlton 3-Piece Industrial Accent Table Set in Antique Oak for $258.92 with free scheduled delivery. That's $9 under our May mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- coffee table measures 20" x 46" x 26"
- 2 end tables measure 25" x 20" x 26"
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, but the price has dropped to $14.24 before coupon, $7.12 after. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
