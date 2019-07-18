New
Sobro Smart Coffee Table
$999 $1,899
$65 shipping

Ending today, Macy's offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in several colors (White/Black pictured) for $999 plus $65 for shipping. That's $235 under last week's mention and the best price we could find by $235. Buy Now

Features
  • built-in refrigerator
  • speakers and LED lighting
  • Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
  • tempered glass top with touch controls
  • four power outlets and two USB ports
Details
Comments
