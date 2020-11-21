New
QVC · 47 mins ago
$832 $1,299
free shipping
That's $168 under our June mention, $467 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at QVC
- Available in White.
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- 4 power outlets and 2 USB ports
Published 47 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
