Sobe Flavored Water 12-Count Pack for $12 w/ Prime
New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 1 hr ago
Sobe Flavored Water 12-Count Pack
$12 w/ Prime $18
free shipping w/ Prime

You'd pay $5 via Walmart. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Tips
  • The variety pack is the best value here, but you can buy the Black & Blueberry, Strawberry Dragonfruit, or Fuji Apple Pear packs for just a little more (they're all marked at 30% off for Prime Day.)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register