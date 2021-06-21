Sobe Flavored Water 12-Count Pack for $12 w/ Prime

New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 1 hr ago
$12 w/ Prime $18
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay $5 via Walmart. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- The variety pack is the best value here, but you can buy the Black & Blueberry, Strawberry Dragonfruit, or Fuji Apple Pear packs for just a little more (they're all marked at 30% off for Prime Day.)
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Beverages at Amazon
Up to 35% off w/ Prime
free shipping
Shop for Prime Day savings on coffee, coconut water, dilute juice, protein shakes, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Vita Coco Coconut Water 11.1-oz. 12-Pack for $13.29 (low by $3).
New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 30 mins ago
$15 w/ Prime
$15 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay $10 or $11 more via third-party sellers. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
New
Amazon · 24 mins ago
Protein Powders, Bars, and Ready-to-Drink Favorites at Amazon
up to 35% off w/ Prime
free shipping
Save on Premier Protein, Quest Nutrition, C4, Body Fortress, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Premier Protein 11.5-oz. Shake 12-Pack in Chocolate for $19.19 (around $3 less than you'd pay in local stores).
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Planters Pistachio Lover's Mix, 1.15 lb. Resealable Canister
$8.37 w/Prime $12
free shipping
You'd pay $4 more for a smaller can at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Pistachios, Almonds & Cashews
- Peanut Oil with Sea Salt
PepsiCo via Amazon · 7 hrs ago
IZZE Sparkling Juice Mango Variety 24-Pack
$10 w/ Prime $14
free shipping w/ Prime
This flavor multipack is another $3 cheaper than the Prime Day deal on all other variety packs. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
PepsiCo via Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Gatorade G Zero Powder Fruit Punch Variety 50-Pack
$11 w/ Prime $15
free shipping
Features
- Includes Fruit Punch, Grape, and Glacier Freeze
New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Propel Powder Packets Four-Flavor Variety 50-Pack
$8.39 w/ Prime $12
free shipping
PepsiCo via Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Frito Lay Sweet & Salty Snacks Variety Box 50-Count Pack
$14 w/ Prime
free shipping
You'd pay between $20 and $24 for this box at local stores. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Features
- 3 Lay's Classic Potato Chips
- 3 Lay's BBQ Flavored Potato Chips
- 3 Fritos Original Corn Chips
- 3 SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavored Multigrain Snacks
- 6 Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Cheese Crackers
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Toast Crackers
- 4 Munchies Honey Roasted Peanuts
- 4 Munchies Salted Peanuts
- 4 Grandma's Mini Sandwich Vanilla Cremes
- 4 Grandma's Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 4 Smartfood White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn
