New
Petco · 1 hr ago
So Phresh Litter Box Starter Bundle
$14 $20
pickup

That's a savings of $6, or $19 for 2 in-cart. Buy Now at Petco

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
  • Alternatively, nab 2 for $20.98 via the BOGO 50% off deal.
Features
  • 19.5" x 14.75" x 4.25"
  • Includes a litter pan, litter scoop, and double-diner bowl for food and water
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Pets Petco
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register