Petco · 14 mins ago
So Phresh Jumbo Enclosed Litter Box
$27 $30
curbside pickup

You're all stuck at home. You're all sick of each other. You all want some personal space, even especially your cat. Right now, that malicious ball of fluff is planning revenge for the lack of privacy and contemplating using your favorite shoes as a litter box. Saving those perfectly broken-in Nikes is a bargain at any price, but with this enclosed litter box, you'll save $20 off list while giving Mr. Whiskers his own me(ow)-space. Buy Now at Petco

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to get this price. (Discount applies in cart.)
  • Available in Navy.
Features
  • measures 23" x 19" x 19"
  • designed to contain litter and help trap odors
  • charcoal filter
  • removable hood for easy cleaning
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
