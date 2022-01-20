sponsored
Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit · 20 mins ago
Save on bundles
free shipping
Snow discounts a range of products and bundles via coupon code "NEWYOU" as part of its Semi-Annual Sale. Plus, free shipping applies. Some of the available bundles are noted below, with prices after coupon code.
- The Ultimate Daily Routine Collection for $99 - includes toothpaste (valued at $40), magic powder (valued at $45), mouthwash (valued at $25), and strips (valued at $49)
- The New You Collection for $399
- The Amanda Cerny Collection for $299
Details
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
$24 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Features
- 2 minute timer with 30 second notifications
- travel case
- Model: HY1200/06
- UPC: 075020092489
Amazon · 2 days ago
Visclyn Smart Dental Floss Visual Toothpick with Camera
$24 $60
free shipping
Tips
- Sold by Bluripp via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Pearl White pictured).
Features
- 3MP camera
- rechargeable
- IP67 waterproof
- includes 30 disposable floss picks & 20 cleaning pads
AlphabetDeal · 1 wk ago
Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 24-Pack
$10 $13
free shipping
Amazon · 2 days ago
Philips One by Sonicare Brush Heads 2-Pack
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
