Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Costway · 1 hr ago
Snauzer 7" Variable Speed Electric Multifunctional Polisher
$55
free shipping

Costway offers the Snauzer 7" Variable Speed Electric Multifunctional Polisher for $59.95. Coupon code "DNET1085" cuts it to $54.95. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends January 11 or while supplies last. Buy Now at Costway

Tips
  • Use code "DNET1085" to get this deal.
Features
  • Multifunction: Perfect for finishing, compounding, waxing, polishing, buffing and grinding.
  • 600-3100 rpm
  • Convenient speed dial
  • Safety switch
  • Externally accessible carbon brush
  • Storage case included
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNET1085"
  • Expires 1/11/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Tools Costway
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register