New
Costco · 51 mins ago
$20 for members $30
free shipping
It's $10 under the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
Features
- 9 containers with lids
- airtight
- leak-proof
- dishwasher and microwave safe
Details
Comments
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Le Creuset · 2 days ago
Le Creuset Winter Savings Event
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 120 items including spatulas from $10, dishes from $11, mugs from $16, pans from $21, and more. Shop Now at Le Creuset
Tips
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Sauteuse Dutch Oven in Cerise for $180 ($115 off).
Bed Bath & Beyond · 1 wk ago
KitchenAid Stand Mixer Accessories
from $10
free shipping w/ $35
Shop and save on 10 different mixer attachments. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tips
- Pictured is the KitchenAid 5-qt. Tilt-Head Mixer Glass Bowl with Lid for $49.99 ($20 off and a low by $2).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Woot! An Amazon Company · 3 wks ago
Kitchen Sale at Woot
20% to 60% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on pans, skillets, knives, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured is the Masterpan Copper Tone 8" and 9" Ceramic Frying Pans 2-Pack for $21.99 (low by $1)
Amazon · 1 day ago
Waterdrop Ultra-Filtration Under Sink Water Filter System
$153 $180
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Drink Clean via Amazon.
Features
- 0.01 micron ultra filtration membrane
- filters out most chlorine, taste, and odor
- effectively adsorbs lead, chloramine, fluoride, heavy metals, VOCs, and more
- not designed for TDS removal
- filter has 24-month service lifespan
- electronic indicators on front panel
Costco · 6 days ago
Eddie Bauer Men's Joggers 2-Pack
$17 for members $22
free shipping
That's $5 off and a great price for two pairs of name-brand sweatpants. Buy Now at Costco
Tips
- They're available in Black or Blue in sizes up to 3XL.
New
Costco · 40 mins ago
Apple MacBook Air Ice Lake i3 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020)
$700 for members $999
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $169. Buy Now at Costco
Features
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTK2LL/A
Costco · 2 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook 10th-Gen. i3 14" 2-in-1 Laptop
$400 for members $500
$10 shipping
It's $100 under the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
Features
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
New
Costco · 18 mins ago
HP Officejet Pro 8028 All-In-One Printer
$100 for members $150
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $128. Buy Now at Costco
Features
- 2.65” color touchscreen panel
- WiFi & Cloud-based wireless printing
- up to 20ppm black & white or 10ppm color
- Model: 3UC64A
Sign In or Register