SnapFresh 20V Leaf Blower w/ Battery & Charger for $45
New
tiktech.com · 21 mins ago
SnapFresh 20V Leaf Blower w/ Battery & Charger
$45 $80
free shipping

TikTech offers the SnapFresh 20V Leaf Blower with Battery & Charger for $79.99. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout (ensure BabyTecUS via Amazon is the seller) and be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to $44.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com

Features
  • two speed options
  • adjustable blowpipe
  • detachable two section tube
  • 130MPH air velocity
  • lasts up to 30 minutes and be recharged in an hour
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/21/2021
    Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Garden Tools tiktech.com
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register