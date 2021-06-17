SnapFresh 14" Electric Lawn Mower w/ Brushless Motor, Battery, & Charger for $153

TikTech offers the SnapFresh 14" Electric Lawn Mower with Brushless Motor, Battery, and Charger for $260.99. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout and be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to $152.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com
- 30L 2-in-1 grass bag
- three adjustable cutting depth settings
- 20-volt 4.0ah Battery
- silent operation
Expires 6/21/2021
Published 41 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
Father's Day is just around the corner. Home Depot has discounted 1,000s of items just for Dad, so you'll be sure to find something that he'll love, whether it's tools, a grill, a small appliance, or that recliner you know he's been eying. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Oversize items may incur additional fees. Many items under $45 also receive free shipping, as marked.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $499 ($500 off list).
Save up to $50 on outdoor tools from EGO, Husqvarna, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the EGO Power+ 56V Brushless Handheld Cordless w/ Battery & Charger for $159 ($20 off).
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by G & S Investments via Amazon.
- can rotate 360°
- full rubber cover
- threaded neck w/ bolted spouts
- Model: 161-M-1
