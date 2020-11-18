exclusive
$100 $199
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10. (It's also the lowest price we've seen, beating out our Prime Day mention.) Buy Now at snailax.com
- Get this price via coupon code "RELAX233".
- 4 neck massager nodes
- 4 back shiatsu massaging nodes
- adjustable width back massage roller w/ 2 intensities
7 mos ago
Ohi Superfood Bar
free
free shipping
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Loski Finger Pulse Oximeter
$7 $25
free shipping
Apply coupon code "2JYYIG5T" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by PaniniL via Amazon.
- measures oxygen saturation in blood and pulse rate
- auto-off
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Colgate Premier Classic Clean Toothbrush 12-Pack
$6 $10
free shipping via Prime
That's a buck under our previous mention and $3 less than we could find on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Colors may vary.
- Built-in tongue scraper
- Ergonomic handle
Cafago · 1 wk ago
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$7 $14
free shipping
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- In Light Blue or Green.
- This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
- measures oxygen saturation in blood and pulse rate
- uses 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- auto-off
snailax.com · 23 hrs ago
Snailax Heated Massage Car Seat
$30 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CARHEAT" to save 50% off the list price at a $30 low. Buy Now at snailax.com
- 6 vibration motors
- 3 heating pads
- Non-slip rubber bottom and adjustable dual straps
- Universal size
- Model: 262A
