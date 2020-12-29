New
Smoothie King · 1 hr ago
free
Share your wellness goal for 2021 for a free 12-oz. Metabolism Boost smoothie, redeemable through January 7 with Smoothie King's Health Rewards app. Shop Now at Smoothie King
1 mo ago
Unlimited Wendy's Frosty Jrs.
free w/ $2 tag purchase
at Wendy's
At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2021. 85% of every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Shop Now
Tips
- Delivery may take 14 - 35 days
4 wks ago
Starbucks Tall Brewed Coffee
free for front-line responders
Stay safe and caffeinated with a free iced or hot coffee. Shop Now
Tips
- Front-line responders will receive a hot- or iced- tall brewed coffee at no charge.
12 hrs ago
MyPanera+ Coffee 3-Month Subscription
free
That's a $27 savings based on the subscription price, and if you really go to town on Panera coffee, three months of absolute daylight robbery. Shop Now
Tips
- This will auto-renew at $8.99 per month, so make sure to cancel before the three months are up.
Features
- free hot coffee, hot tea, or iced coffee as often as once every two hours, plus unlimited refills
Subway · 1 wk ago
Subway Footlong Sub
Buy 2, get 1 free
That's breakfast, lunch, and dinner sorted! Shop Now at Subway
Tips
- Also, spend $25 on gift cards and get a free 6" sub.
Features
- bread, cheeses, sauces, meats, etc.
