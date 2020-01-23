Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 53 mins ago
Smith's Products Pocket Pal Knife Sharpener
$9 $12
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Pickup in-store to save $5.99 on shipping.
  • pre-set crossed carbides and ceramic stones
  • fold out tapered round diamond coated rod
  • lanyard hole
  • Model: PP1
Details
  • Popularity: 3/5
