Smile Sonic Max Power Pro Toothbrush for $6

$6.49 $19
$1 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 2-minute timer
- Includes 2 AA batteries
Details
Amazon · 1 wk ago
hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit
$31 $65
free shipping
That is the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Blue or Teal.
Features
- Bluetooth
- 2 sonic vibration modes
- 2 minute timer
- up to 20,000 sonic vibrations per minute
- includes 2 AAA batteries, carrying case, and an extra refill brush head
- Model: CN08175A
Amazon · 6 days ago
GoGreen Sprouter Electric Toothbrush
$15 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "I9AN2FHD" for a savings of $85. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by BYTWJ via Amazon.
Features
- 6 brushing modes
- smart timer
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- includes 5 brush heads, 1 face washing brush head, and 1 facial massage brush head
Amazon · 1 day ago
Solimo Clean Plus Toothbrushes 10-Pack
$5.34 w/ Sub & Save $6.16
free shipping w/ Prime
Order via Subscribe & Save to get these toothbrushes for 53 cents each. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- soft bristles and angled end-tuft
- easy grip handle
- textured tongue and cheek cleaner
- color combinations may vary
Amazon · 1 wk ago
hum by Colgate Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Kit
$56 $85
free shipping
That's the $14 under what Target charges. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Teal or Blue at this price.
Features
- Bluetooth
- 3 sonic vibration modes
- 2 minute timer
- up to 30,000 sonic vibrations per minute
- includes charger, carrying case, and an extra refill brush head
- Model: CN08171A
