$265 $299
free shipping
It's $34 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Gray.
- wooden legs
- 770-lbs. weight capacity
- 3 convertible reclining modes
Expires 5/5/2021
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Serta Bali Sectional Sleeper Sofa w/ USB Charging Station
$1,107 $1,746
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $546. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $60.99 shipping charge.
- easily changes between sitting and sleeping positions
- integrated USB ports and AC outlets
- 3 matching decorative pillows
- Model: SAO-SECT-CC-SET
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Lifestyle Solutions Harvard 4-Seater Microfiber Sofa
$249 $341
pickup
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Brown at this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee.
- measures 33.9" x 31.8" x 78.8"
- microfiber upholstery
- Model: CCHRFKS3M26BRRA
Home Depot · 2 days ago
Relax A Lounger Arnold Convertible Chaise Lounge / Sleeper w/ USB
$243 $260
pickup
That's a low by $14, most charge at least $317. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Brown.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping charge.
- adjustable head and foot
- 2 power outlets
- 2 USB charging ports
- steel legs and base
- Model: RC-ARSS7P4004-P
Home Depot · 5 days ago
Magic Home 92" Reversible Pull-Out Sleeper Sectional Sofa Bed w/ Storage
$1,330 $1,489
pickup
It's $159 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Gray.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $55 delivery fee.
- wrapped in linen-blend upholstery
- wood frame
- transforms into a full-sized sleeper
- Model: CS-GS006096AAE
Walmart · 2 wks ago
AtGames Legends Ultimate Home Arcade
$499 $600
free shipping
That's $100 off and the best price we could find, beating even Sam's Club by $1. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300 games built in
- arcade-quality hardware
- Model: AH8801
Walmart · 41 mins ago
SmileMart 66-lb. Adjustable Dumbbells
$60 $70
free shipping
It's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- concrete weight plates
- chrome finish bar
- two pairs of spin lock collars
- non-slip grip
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Ukoke 6-Stage Water Filtration System
$129 $189
free shipping
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3 filters: PP Sediment filter, Carbon KDF (GAC) filter, and Carbon block (CTO) filter
- includes Alkaline pH filter, 3.2-gallon pressurized tank, lead-free brushed chrome-finish faucet, 4-color tubings (1/4" OD), spare fittings, O-rings feed water adapter (fits both 1/2" NPT, 3/8" COMP) drain saddle, water detector
- Model: RO75G
Walmart · 1 wk ago
SmileMart Foldable Exercise Bike Stand
$98 $113
free shipping
Save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- fluid trainer with adjustable resistance
- for 26" to 28" and 700C wheels
- recommended for use with road bikes
- 264.6-lb. max weight capacity
