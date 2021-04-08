Walmart · 29 mins ago
$80 $99
free shipping
It's $19 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Gray.
- made of linen fabric
- measures 25" L x 27" W x 33" H
- 275-lbs. maximum weight capacity
Expires 5/8/2021
Amazon · 3 days ago
OSP Home Furnishings Wicker Papasan Chair w/ 360-Degree Swivel
$133 $270
free shipping
It's the best price we could find in any color by at least $29. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in in White Frame with White Cushion.
- Expect it to ship within 2 to 3 weeks.
Features
- measures 36" x 40" x 35.2"
- weight capacity of 200-lbs.
- 360-degree swivel
- Model: BF25296WH-11
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Storex Adjustable Height Wiggle Stool
$40 $53
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- angled base
- integrated handles
- adjustable seat height between 12" and 18"
- Model: 00300U01C
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
EzHula Core Balance Fitness Chair
$60 $65
free shipping
Save $65 off list price with coupon code "DNEWS21961321". Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- functions as a regular swivel chair
- helps increase blood flow, improve flexibility, balance, and coordination
Brookstone · 3 wks ago
Massage Chairs at Brookstone
Up to $5,500 off select styles
free shipping
Shop a range of discounted massage chairs from $899.99. Shop Now at Brookstone
Tips
- Pictured is the Kurodo Executive Level Commercial Massage Chair for $4,500 ($4,500 off).
Walmart · 3 wks ago
AtGames Legends Ultimate Home Arcade
$499 $600
free shipping
That's $100 off and the best price we could find, beating even Sam's Club by $1. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 300 games built in
- arcade-quality hardware
- Model: AH8801
Walmart · 3 days ago
SmileMart 66-lb. Adjustable Dumbbells
$60 $70
free shipping
It's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- concrete weight plates
- chrome finish bar
- two pairs of spin lock collars
- non-slip grip
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 WiFi 6 Router
$83 $120
free shipping
That's the best price we've seen. (You'd pay $40 more elsewhere.)
Update: The price increased to $82.95. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Ukoke 6-Stage Water Filtration System
$129 $189
free shipping
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 3 filters: PP Sediment filter, Carbon KDF (GAC) filter, and Carbon block (CTO) filter
- includes Alkaline pH filter, 3.2-gallon pressurized tank, lead-free brushed chrome-finish faucet, 4-color tubings (1/4" OD), spare fittings, O-rings feed water adapter (fits both 1/2" NPT, 3/8" COMP) drain saddle, water detector
- Model: RO75G
