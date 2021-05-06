SmileMart Modern Armless Dining Chair 2-Pack for $90
SmileMart Modern Armless Dining Chair 2-Pack
$90 $130
free shipping

It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • wood-like metal legs
  • 308-lb. max capacity
  • measures 21" x 21.7" x 30"
