SmileMart Midback Swivel Office Chair for $48

That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors for around the same price (Black pictured).
- height adjustable from 38" to 41.7"
- lumbar support
-
Published 7 hr ago
Verified 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save $56 by applying coupon code "3ELUOQ6E". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White/Black at this price.
- Sold by Von Racer via Amazon.
- back adjusts 90° to 135°
- adjustable lumbar support massage cushion
- adjustable armrests up and down, left and right
- adjustable seat height
- retractable footrest
- Class-3 gas lift
To save $100, apply coupon code "NX8GOFXI", and make this $90 less than you'd pay direct from Killabee. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- Sold by Von Racer via Amazon.
- 350-lb. capacity
- back adjusts 90° to 155°
- ergonomic padded backrest
- adjustable lumbar support massage cushion
- armrests adjust up and down
- adjustable seat height
- pull-out footrest
- PU leather
- class three hydraulic gas lift
- Model: 8204
Apply coupon code "BGIOGC1" for a total savings of $96 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Shipping insurance adds $2.60, but you have the option to remove it.
- reclines 150°
- detachable pillows
- retractable footrest
- adjustable height
- swivels 360°
- Model: BW-GC1
That's $20 under our previous mention and $388 less than buying a factory sealed chair from Madison Seating direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- adjustable lumbar support
- standard tilt
- fully adjustable arms
- standard armpads
- carpet casters
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
That's a savings of up to $324 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- available in weights between 10 lbs. and 80 lbs. (can edit each of the three)
At $51 off, that's a savings of more than 40%. Buy Now at Walmart
- measures 49" L x 13" W x 47.2" H
- supports up to 132-lbs.
- detachable wheels
- varnished fir wood
It's $73 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Gray.
- wooden legs
- 770-lbs. weight capacity
- 3 convertible reclining modes
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- powder-coated steel frame with water-resistant PVC-coated tabletop
- measures 47.2"L x 23.6"W x 30-40.6’’H
- 145.5-lb. weight capacity
- collapsible pencil ledge
- 5 lockable tilt angles
- foot levelers
It's $10 under our mention from two weeks go, $50 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- wood-like metal legs
- 308-lb. max capacity
- measures 21" x 21.7" x 30"
Sign In or Register