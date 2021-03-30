Walmart · 52 mins ago
$160 $200
free shipping
Save $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In Gray.
Features
- chair measures 28.7" L x 31.5" W x 38.6" H
- ottoman measures 23.5" L x 16" W x 15.5" H
- linen upholstery
- metal legs
Details
Home Depot · 3 days ago
Home Decorators Collection Maharaja Solid Sheesham Wood Chair
$289 $361
pickup
Save $72 off list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available in Walnut at this price.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping charge.
Features
- made of Himalayan sheesham wood
- Model: 0105900950
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Storex Adjustable Height Wiggle Stool
$40 $53
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- angled base
- integrated handles
- adjustable seat height between 12" and 18"
- Model: 00300U01C
UntilGone · 3 days ago
EzHula Core Balance Fitness Chair
$60 $65
free shipping
Save $65 off list price with coupon code "DNEWS21961321". Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- functions as a regular swivel chair
- helps increase blood flow, improve flexibility, balance, and coordination
Brookstone · 2 wks ago
Massage Chairs at Brookstone
Up to $5,500 off select styles
free shipping
Shop a range of discounted massage chairs from $899.99. Shop Now at Brookstone
Tips
- Pictured is the Kurodo Executive Level Commercial Massage Chair for $4,500 ($4,500 off).
Walmart · 2 wks ago
AtGames Legends Ultimate Home Arcade
$499 $600
free shipping
That's $100 off and the best price we could find, beating even Sam's Club by $1. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 300 games built in
- arcade-quality hardware
- Model: AH8801
Walmart · 6 days ago
Ukoke 6-Stage Water Filtration System
$129 $189
free shipping
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 3 filters: PP Sediment filter, Carbon KDF (GAC) filter, and Carbon block (CTO) filter
- includes Alkaline pH filter, 3.2-gallon pressurized tank, lead-free brushed chrome-finish faucet, 4-color tubings (1/4" OD), spare fittings, O-rings feed water adapter (fits both 1/2" NPT, 3/8" COMP) drain saddle, water detector
- Model: RO75G
Walmart · 4 days ago
SmileMart Foldable Exercise Bike Stand
$98 $113
free shipping
Save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- fluid trainer with adjustable resistance
- for 26" to 28" and 700C wheels
- recommended for use with road bikes
- 264.6-lb. max weight capacity
Walmart · 2 wks ago
SmileMart Mesh Office Chair 2-Piece Set
$86 $110
free shipping
It's $24 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available at this price in Black.
Features
- mid-back mesh backrest
- adjustable seat height
- 360° swivel wheels
- tilt/lock control
- star base
