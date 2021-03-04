Walmart · 23 mins ago
$68 $79
free shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available at this price in Black.
Features
- measures 57.9" x 44.1" x 28.9"
Details
Comments
Expires 4/1/2021
Published 23 min ago
Amazon · 3 days ago
Tacklife Electric Height-Adjustable Computer Desk
$210 $360
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PYDVJ9WS" to save 50%.
Update: The price increased to $209.98. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Tacklife via Amazon.
Features
- 48" x 24" desktop
- adjusts up and down
- 2 memorial settings (for standing and sitting positions)
- overheat & overload protection
Amazon · 1 day ago
Kinsal Speed Series Gaming Desks
from $108
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ZA7KOB2P" to save up to $80. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in 44" (pictured), 55", and Black-.
- Sold by Insoria via Amazon.
Features
- large mouse pad
- cup holder
- headphone hook
- gaming handle rack
Wayfair · 5 days ago
Ebern Designs Latitude Height Adjustable Standing Desk
$168 $281
free shipping
It's $113 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
Features
- 300-lbs. weight capacity
- measures 39.25'' W x 23.75'' D x 35.75"
Amazon · 2 wks ago
SHW Home Office 48" Computer Desk
$50 $120
free shipping
It's $70 off and at Amazon's all-time lowest price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- available in Oak or Espresso
Features
- measures 48" x 23.8" x 28"
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 WiFi 6 Router
$99 $169
free shipping
That's $70 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Gateway 10th-Gen. i5 14.1" Laptop
$399 $699
free shipping
It's $290 under the list price and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $399. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available in several colors.
Features
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN141-4GR
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Stansport Folding Picnic Table with Umbrella
$57 $106
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $18, and an all-time low. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 200-lb capacity per bench
- height-adjustable umbrella
- anodized aluminum frame
- Model: 615
Walmart · 1 wk ago
SmileMart Executive High Back Gaming Chair
$100 $149
free shipping
It's $49 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available for Black/Red and Black/Blue.
Features
- adjustable height
- swivel
- 5 multi-directional wheel casters
- padded armrests
