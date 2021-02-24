Walmart · 26 mins ago
$100 $149
free shipping
It's $49 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for Black/Red and Black/Blue.
- adjustable height
- swivel
- 5 multi-directional wheel casters
- padded armrests
eBay · 1 mo ago
Open-Box Steelcase Leap V2 Fully Loaded Chair
$349 $999
free shipping
This new, open-box item is $50 less than a factory-sealed one and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year manufacturer warranty applies.
- casters
- adjustable
- shape-changing back to support the entire spine
Staples · 1 wk ago
Staples Turcotte Luxura High Back Desk Chair
$75 $170
free shipping
It's $15 under our January mention and $95 off the list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 42.5" to 46.3" height adjustable
- center-tilt mechanism
- Model: 23094-CC
Staples · 4 days ago
Staples Ardfield Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair
$60 $130
free shipping
That's $70 off and tied as the best price we've seen for this chair. Buy Now at Staples
- 5 casters
- 360-degree swivel
- adjustable height
- Model: 50838-CC
Staples · 1 wk ago
FlexFit Hyken Mesh Task Chair
$125 $241
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Staples
- Get this price via coupon code "39338".
- adjustable seat and arm height
- height- and angle-adjustable headrest
- lumbar support
- tilt tension and tilt lock
- Model: UN59464V-CC
Walmart · 2 days ago
SmileMart 5-Tier Metal Garage Storage Rack 3-Pack
$150 $170
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- height adjustable shelves
- each unit is 27.6" x 12" x 59.1"
- heavy-duty metal frame
- Model: 574799793
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 WiFi 6 Router
$99 $169
free shipping
That's $70 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Gateway 10th-Gen. i5 14.1" Laptop
$399 $699
free shipping
It's $290 under the list price and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $399. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN141-4GR
Walmart · 2 days ago
Stansport Folding Picnic Table with Umbrella
$57 $106
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $18, and an all-time low. Buy Now at Walmart
- 200-lb capacity per bench
- height-adjustable umbrella
- anodized aluminum frame
- Model: 615
