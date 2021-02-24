It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- four plates each of 5.5-lbs., 4.4-lbs., 3.3-lbs., and 2.8-lbs.
- two spinlock collar sets
- cement plates
- non-slip grip
- iron bars
-
-
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Save on a variety of exercise machines, resistance, benches, mats, and more. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 3-in-1 Sissy Squat Ab Workout Machine for $79.95 ($39 off).
It's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item includes free scheduled delivery.
- 210 lbs. of resistance (upgradeable up to 410 lbs.)
- 300-lb. capacity
- Model: 100382
That's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mix Wholesale via eBay.
- LCD screen displays RPM, workout time, and calories burned.
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- height adjustable shelves
- each unit is 27.6" x 12" x 59.1"
- heavy-duty metal frame
- Model: 574799793
That's $70 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
It's $290 under the list price and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $399. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN141-4GR
That's the best price we could find by $18, and an all-time low. Buy Now at Walmart
- 200-lb capacity per bench
- height-adjustable umbrella
- anodized aluminum frame
- Model: 615
