$49 $56
free shipping
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- solid wood construction
- slatted open shelves
- for indoor or outdoor use
IKEA · 1 mo ago
IKEA Hyllis 29" Steel Shelf Unit
$10, 55" for $15 $30
$6 shipping
These are very low prices for steel shelves – similar units cost around $20 more elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Curbside pickup is also available at a slightly lower $3.99 cost.
Features
- smaller shelf measures 24" x 11" x 29"
- larger shelf measures 24" x 11" x 55"
Amazon · 2 days ago
Furniture at Amazon
up to 67% off
free shipping w/ Prime
save on over 100 items for every room in the house. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- pictured is the Signature Design by Ashley Yandel Upholstered Power Lift Recliner for $493 ($407 less than direct)
IKEA · 1 mo ago
IKEA Lack TV Stand
$16
pickup
That's a super low price for a TV stand in general. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10 shipping charge.
Features
- measures 35-3/8" x 10-1/4" x 17-3/4"
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Tempur-Pedic Mattresses at Home Depot
$300 Home Depot GC w/ purchase
free shipping
Choose from 9 mattresses and bag a free $300 Home Depot gift card. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- The gift card will arrive by mail 4 to 6 weeks after mattress delivery.
- Pictured is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Medium Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $1,699 (low by $300).
Walmart · 3 wks ago
AtGames Legends Ultimate Home Arcade
$499 $600
free shipping
That's $100 off and the best price we could find, beating even Sam's Club by $1. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 300 games built in
- arcade-quality hardware
- Model: AH8801
Walmart · 1 day ago
SmileMart 66-lb. Adjustable Dumbbells
$60 $70
free shipping
It's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- concrete weight plates
- chrome finish bar
- two pairs of spin lock collars
- non-slip grip
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Ukoke 6-Stage Water Filtration System
$129 $189
free shipping
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 3 filters: PP Sediment filter, Carbon KDF (GAC) filter, and Carbon block (CTO) filter
- includes Alkaline pH filter, 3.2-gallon pressurized tank, lead-free brushed chrome-finish faucet, 4-color tubings (1/4" OD), spare fittings, O-rings feed water adapter (fits both 1/2" NPT, 3/8" COMP) drain saddle, water detector
- Model: RO75G
Walmart · 1 day ago
SmileMart Upholstered Linen Convertible Sofa Bed
$265 $299
free shipping
It's $34 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available in Gray.
Features
- wooden legs
- 770-lbs. weight capacity
- 3 convertible reclining modes
