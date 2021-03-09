That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
- (Plants not included.)
- 6-shelfs
- indoor/outdoor
Expires 4/7/2021
Published 22 min ago
These are very low prices for steel shelves – similar units cost around $20 more elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
- Curbside pickup is also available at a slightly lower $3.99 cost.
- smaller shelf measures 24" x 11" x 29"
- larger shelf measures 24" x 11" x 55"
That's a super low price for a TV stand in general. Buy Now at IKEA
- Available in Black or White.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10 shipping charge.
- measures 35-3/8" x 10-1/4" x 17-3/4"
Save at least $4 over the prices other stores are charging, in the sizes as noted below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Twin for $44.83 (low by $20).
- Full from $63.23 (low by at least $14).
- Queen for $79.19 (low by $4).
- King from $81.96 (low by at least $20).
- Shipping is free for all except Twin. In that instance, pad your order slightly over $45 to bag free shipping.
Save on a wide range of home furniture and decor, with office chairs starting from $75, mattresses from $199, beds from $230, dining tables from under $500, up to 50% off cribs and closet systems, up to 55% off accent tables, up to 60% off lighting, and up to 70% off rugs. Shop Now at Ashley Furniture
- The percentage off in the banners when you scroll down is higher than what the sale lists.
- Many items will get free shipping, as marked.
- Pictured is the Ashley Furniture EasyFit Closet Storage Solutions Hanging Closet System for $147.99 (low by $12 for similar.)
That's $70 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
That's the best price we could find by $18, and an all-time low. Buy Now at Walmart
- 200-lb capacity per bench
- height-adjustable umbrella
- anodized aluminum frame
- Model: 615
It's $49 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for Black/Red and Black/Blue.
- adjustable height
- swivel
- 5 multi-directional wheel casters
- padded armrests
It's the only major merchant selling this. (Elsewhere, third-party sellers are charging over $40.) Buy Now at Walmart
