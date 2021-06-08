SmileMart 4-Tier 6-Shelf Rolling Wooden Plant Stand for $45

It's $8 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Plants not included.
- detachable wheels
- made of 100% fir wood
- measures 48.8" x 13" x 31.5"
- 66-lbs. maximum weight capacity
-
Expires 6/30/2021
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Over 275 items are discounted, including furniture, lighting, throw pillows, and media console tables. Shop Now at CB2
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
That's a savings of up to $324 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- available in weights between 10 lbs. and 80 lbs. (can edit each of the three)
At $51 off, that's a savings of more than 40%. Buy Now at Walmart
- measures 49" L x 13" W x 47.2" H
- supports up to 132-lbs.
- detachable wheels
- varnished fir wood
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors for around the same price (Black pictured).
- height adjustable from 38" to 41.7"
- lumbar support
It's $73 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Gray.
- wooden legs
- 770-lbs. weight capacity
- 3 convertible reclining modes
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- powder-coated steel frame with water-resistant PVC-coated tabletop
- measures 47.2"L x 23.6"W x 30-40.6’’H
- 145.5-lb. weight capacity
- collapsible pencil ledge
- 5 lockable tilt angles
- foot levelers
Sign In or Register