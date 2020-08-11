New
Smartick · 1 hr ago
Free
Get a 15-day trial at no cost and 15% off thereafter. Shop Now at Smartick
Tips
- Plans start at $24.99 per month after the trial period and before the 15% discount.
Features
- online platform for children to learn and master math from home in 15 minutes a day
- arithmetic, coding, logic, and problem solving
- daily, personalized 15-minute sessions
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Microsoft Store · 2 wks ago
Office 365 Education for PC/Mac
Free to students and teachers
That's $100 under what you'd pay at Microsoft direct. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Tips
- Eligibility is limited to select schools and organizations.
Features
- includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage
Udemy · 3 wks ago
Excel Pivot Table Basics Course
Free
Add to your Excel skill level and learn to analyze data with pivot tables. Shop Now at Udemy
Features
- use basic pivot tables in Excel
- analyze large sets of information
- use Excel more efficiently
- structure information more effectively
Udemy · 1 mo ago
Fundamentals of Programming Using Python 3 Course
free
You can learn the tricks of the IT trade with this free course on Python 3 programming. Shop Now at Udemy
Features
- 6 sections, 28 lectures
Udemy · 1 day ago
Udemy Courses
Over 600 for free
Browse a variety of free courses including Beginner, Intermediate, and Expert levels in web development, finance, digital marketing, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
Sign In or Register