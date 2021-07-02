Smartass & Sass: Extra 25% off for first-time subscribers

Apply coupon code "FIREWORKS25" to save on this monthly subscription box. Each box contains 8 to 9 hand-curated items saturated with pure snark and sass. Shop Now at Smartass & Sass
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon to save on 120-count box (a shipped low by $4) or 240-count tub (a low by $5) of delicious Andes Creme De Menthe Thin Mints. Shop Now at Amazon
Use code "PRIME25OFF" to save 25% off a hand-painted copy of your favorite photo. Shop Now at Paint Your Life
Apply code "X4PE5VNS" to save $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Creawoo via Amazon.
- made from basswood
- laser cut
- inner matte stock paper
Save on custom promotional mugs, T-shirts, caps, bags, drinkware, pens, notebooks, keychains, sunglasses, and more with coupon code "FIREWORKS21". Shop Now at DiscountMugs
- Most items ship free, but some incur a $10 fee, depending on quantity ordered.
Use coupon code "TAKEYOURSHIRTOFF" to chop 40% off a variety of styles. Buy Now at Smartass & Sass
- Shipping adds $3.95 or is free on orders over $75
- Pictured is the I Speak Fluent Sarcasm Women's T-Shirt for $13.20 ($9 off)
Sign In or Register