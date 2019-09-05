Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Maxsa Innovations Park Right Parking Mat in Black for $11.70 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $11.60. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 20% off a selection of AmazonBasics auto accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That includes motor oil, auto stands, microfiber car wash mitt, jump cables, sun shade, and more. Shop Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
13 Deals takes up to 90% off a wide range of items during its End of Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, bag a flat $5 shipping rate via coupon code "SUMMER19". (Shipping starts at $2.99, but increases with order total.) Save on apparel, gadgets, snacks, and more. Shop Now
13 Deals offers the Magical Floating Bookshelf for $9.49. Coupon code "FLOAT50" cuts the price to $4.74. With free shipping, that's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.49 with free shipping. At $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with last week's mention at $70 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $2.) Buy Now
