Smart RGB LED Light Bar 2-Pack for $17
New
moobibear.com · 49 mins ago
Smart RGB LED Light Bar 2-Pack
$17 $26
$2 shipping

Apply coupon code "Moobibear35" for a savings of $9, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at moobibear.com

Features
  • 32 colors LED lamp beads
  • high-sensitivity mic & noise cancellation function
  • 8 display modes, 4 brightness levels, & 5-speed levels
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "Moobibear35"
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps moobibear.com
Smart Home Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register