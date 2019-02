The Smart Keeper Network Port Lock+ is ideal for blocking open wall ports, network switches, and patch panels. With that being said, the Network Port Lock+ also offers a higher level of security than in the past, and confidential keying is now available with our Professional series. Blocking open network ports is an easy and very effective way to mitigate the risk of a rogue access point, malicious port scanning, and other network access threats. Now up your perimeter security game with physical access deterrents for your network today.Use code "NETWORK+15" to get 15% off your Network Port Lock+ order today.*NOTE: A Smart Keeper Professional Series Key is required to lock and unlock the connector. Locking into place without a Professional Key will disable removal.The Connectivity Center specializes in distributing cyber security hardware known as Smart Keeper . Smart Keeper is a suite of hardware products intended to provide a complete 360° physical lock down of your network I/O ports by blocking open ports and tethering cable connections, creating a single comprehensive layer that secures vulnerable machines against malicious or careless insider threats. Secure your organization's data like a professional with enhanced Smart Keeper security. Visit The Connectivity Center today or call us at 888-865-4639 to receive free USPS retail shipping on any Smart Keeper series physical cyber security product.

