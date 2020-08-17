From home security to fans and dehumidifiers, this sale discounts brands like Google, LG, Frigidaire, and Arlo. Shop Now at eBay
Available to new and existing customers, this saves you $20 ($5 per line) every month. Buy Now
- unlimited talk, text, and data
- 5G access
- 200MB domestic data roaming
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
It's $41 under list, $18 under our mention last week, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: MDRZX110BK
Save on over 200 drivers, chippers, wedges, and putters. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
