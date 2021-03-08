Save on thermostats, home security, and more from Google Nest, Ring, Amazon, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Wink Z-Wave Smart Door / Window Sensor for $14.99 ($15 off).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Apply code "ISQ6VWC6" for a 50% savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ULUIKY via Amazon.
- soft closing
- automatic flushing
- adjustable settings
- LCD screen
- water heating function
- dual-mode flip
- memory function
It's Kickstarter, but Amazon – pre-order the Alexa-enabled cuckoo clock, kitchen scale, or sticky note printer to ensure they get made, and that you get one. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pre-orders end March 19, 2021 at noon ET.
- If the item reaches its pre-order goal, Amazon will actually design and ship it between July and September.
- Anything that doesn't reach its goal is never charged to your account, and you can cancel at any time.
Items on offer include Echo Shows, Echo Dots, Nest Cams, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat for $79). It's $21 under what Honeywell charges.
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on February 26, but can be ordered at this price now.
- Compatible with Honeywell Home T9 and T10 pro smart thermostats
- Up to 200 feet coverage
- 1-year battery life
- Automatically adjusts the temperature
- Model: RCHTSENSOR-2PK/E
Discounted brands include Rolex, Superdry, adidas, DeWalt, Bose, and more – including certified refurbished items, which come with 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Save on over 5,500 items, with a discount to rival the adidas main site sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add to cart to see the extra 25% off discount reflected in the price.
It's $231 under what you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shelter Logic Direct via eBay.
- Available in Creamy Vanilla.
- Galvanized steel
- 8-foot 3" x 4-foot 9"
- Model: VVCS85
