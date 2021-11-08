Connect your home with smart assistants, security, and more from brands like Google, Lenovo, and Swann. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the 2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $24.99 ($24 off – many big stores match this price right now).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 4, 2021.
- It's available with a C-Wire Power Adapter for $74.99 ($10 savings).
- Up to $59 in rebates may be available from local energy providers. Eligible customers can check this with their zip code and through Amazon's email once the item has shipped.
- Energy Star Certified
- works w/ Alexa
- remote operation via app
Squeeze some more value out of an old echo device or Bluetooth headphones and gain a voucher to spend sitewide, plus a head start investment in a new echo device of your choosing. Shop Now at Amazon
- Answer a few questions from Amazon about your device's condition to receive a trade-in quote
- Non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
- If it qualifies for instant payment, you can get your trade-in benefits right away.
- The benefits automatically apply to your cart at checkout when you purchase a new qualifying device.
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. It will be verified within 10 days.
- Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker
- A bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your account
That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control
- no hub required
- attached waterproof cover
- schedules & timers via app
- Model: EP40
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- controls light switch through your phone
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop a wide selection of over 26,000 items including carpet from $1.78 per square foot, seasonal items from $2, light bulbs from $3, kitchen items and cleaning supplies from $4, and much, much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Many top brands are discounted, including Samsung, KitchenAid, and Whirlpool. Plus, bag free delivery. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Maytag 50dB Stainless Steel Tub Built-In Dishwasher for $679 ($120 off)
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Sign In or Register