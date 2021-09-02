SmartHome Labor Day Sale: 25% off Insteon

New
SmartHome · 1 hr ago
25% off Insteon
free shipping w/ $199
Coupon code "HOLIDAZE" yields savings on Insteon products, including dimmer switches, outlets, sensors, and more. Shop Now at SmartHome
Tips
- Pictured is the Insteon Remote Control Dimmer Switch for $37.50 after coupon (low by $22).
- Spend $199 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.10.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 2 wks ago
Wink Relay Wall-Mounted Smart Home Control
$35 $120
free shipping
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
Features
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
Lenovo · 6 hrs ago
Lenovo Gen 2 Color-Changing Smartbulb
$5.99 $18
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TABBUSTERS" to get $3 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find $9. Buy Now at Lenovo
Features
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- adjustable color, temperature, and brightness
- Model: ZA7H0000WW
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Ring 1080p Wired Video Doorbell
$45 $60
free shipping
It's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 155° horizontal field of view
- night vision
- motion detection with custom zones
- Model: B08CKHPP52
Amazon · 4 days ago
TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Switch 3-Pack
$35 $45
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS
- Model: HS200P3
