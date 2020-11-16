There are discounts of up to 71% off in this sale (you'll see a better selection of offers when you sort by "Low to High" as many of the Best Sellers are not discounted.) Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save on over 80 smart devices from brands like Amazon, Google, Arlo, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Schlage Century Sense Smart Door Lock for $199.99 ($149 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99 for orders under $45, or in-store pickup may also be available.
That's $30 less than most charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Pair with Ring Smart Lights to get notifications when motion is detected, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices from the Ring app.
- Allows Ring Smart Lights to work with Alexa to turn on lights and adjust settings with your voice.
- Supports approximately 50 Ring Smart Lighting devices, including Motion Sensors.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Sign In or Register