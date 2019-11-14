Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a variety of smart home electronics, including wall switches, security cameras, smart assistants, lighting, surge protectors, and more, with prices starting from around $10. Shop Now at eBay
If you get lucky with a preorder invitation, you'll score a $70 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a $50 discount, provided you score a preorder invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
Save an incredible $30 on the new Echo Show 8, which hasn't even been released yet. Buy Now at Amazon
This is your first chance to grab the new Echo Flex plug-in Smart speaker with Alexa. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on over 200 varieties of men's and women's fragrances. Discounted brands include Versace, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Christian Dior, and more. Shop Now at eBay
It's $34 under what adidas charges direct and a very low price for a pair of adidas running shoes. Buy Now at eBay
That's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
