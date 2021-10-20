Save on 50 items from Swann, Google, SimpliSafe, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the 1st-Gen. Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant for $39.99 ($50 off).
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's $2 under our June mention, an all-time low, and a current best by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control
- no hub required
- attached waterproof cover
- schedules & timers via app
- Model: EP40
Save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 4, 2021.
- It's available with a C-Wire Power Adapter for $74.99 ($10 savings).
- Up to $59 in rebates may be available from local energy providers. Eligible customers can check this with their zip code and through Amazon's email once the item has shipped.
- Energy Star Certified
- works w/ Alexa
- remote operation via app
This introductory price is $450 less than you'd normally pay. You'll need to register your interest and you're not guaranteed to have the opportunity to buy it, though. Buy Now at Amazon
- household robot for home monitoring with Alexa
- 6-month free trial of Ring Protect Pro
- Alexa Together subscription (coming soon)
- can follow you with entertainment or find you to deliver calls, messages, timers, alarms, or reminders
It's tied with our July mention as the lowest price we've seen for a single unit. It's the best price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- UL certified
- remote control via Kasa app
- voice control
- Model: HS220
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is for in-store pickup only, and availability varies by location.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Sign In or Register