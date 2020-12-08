Joybuy · 1 hr ago
$10 $36
free shipping
It's $26 under list price. Buy Now at Joybuy
- Sold by EChrome via Joybuy.
- Item ships from China and may take up to two weeks to arrive.
- 1.3" color touchscreen
- heart rate and sleep monitor
- pedometer
- IP67 waterproof rating
Expires in 15 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Amazon Halo Health & Wellness Band
$65 $100
free shipping
Fill out the short questionnaire to request an invitation to purchase this newly announced fitness/health tracker device. If you score an invitation, you'll save $35 off the list price, and get free 6-month access to the Halo service (a $3.99 per month value). Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Invitation quantities are limited.
- After the 6-month free period, the Halo service will auto-renew at $3.99 per month unless cancelled (you'll still retain access to basic sleep time, heart rate, and step tracking).
- screen-free
- measures body composition
- tracks sleep and activity
- analyzes qualities of your voice like energy and positivity
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 day ago
Umidigi Urun Fitness Tracker Watch
$30 $47
free shipping
Clip the $10 off coupon and apply code "J4TPWLHM" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Space Grey pictured).
- Sold by Umidigi USA via Amazon.
- built-in GPS
- blood oxygen and heart rate monitor
- pedometer
- 17 sport modes
- 1.1" color screen
- compatible with Android and iOS
Amazon · 1 day ago
Polar OH1+ Optical Heart Rate Sensor
$63 $80
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with many Bluetooth and ANT+ devices
- water resistant to 30M
- measures heart rate from arm or temple
eBay · 2 wks ago
Refurb Garmin Vivosmart HR Activity Tracker
$49 $114
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- displays steps, distance, calories, heart rate, floors climbed, and activity intensity
- tracks Heart Rate
- smart notifications
- Model: 10-01955-06
