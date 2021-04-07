New
WowitisCool · 56 mins ago
Smart Ceiling 6" WiFi LED Recessed Lighting
$17 $60
free shipping

That's $43 off and at least $19 less than you'd pay for a similar name brand fixture elsewhere. Buy Now at WowitisCool

Features
  • iOS & Android control
  • dimmable
  • 13W RGB multi-color
