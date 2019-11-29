Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on blenders, mixers, air fryers, microwaves, and more, from brands including KitchenAid, Insignia, Breville, and Magic Bullet. Shop Now at Google Shopping
That's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kohl's
$41 off and tops a Kohl's Black Friday deal as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on 16 models including brands such as Magic Chef, Kalorik, and Modern Home. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on a wide range of kitchen appliances, including toasters, waffle makers, blenders, and more. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's the lowest outright price we've seen and the best deal now by $36. Buy Now at Google Shopping
Save on MacBooks, Dyson vacuums, video game consoles, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
That's $25 under our June mention, $55 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's $360 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
