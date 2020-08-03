New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
$199 $299
free shipping
You can save $100 on this professional SDI monitoring kit. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 5" 1280x720 (720p) touchscreen display
- 160° viewing angle
- 180° tilt arm mount
- 3G/HD/SD-SDI input
- 24" thin BNC cable
Adorama · 2 wks ago
Davis & Sanford Traverse Carbon Fiber Tripod
$65
free shipping
That's $25 under the previous best price we've seen and a low now by $35. Buy Now at Adorama
- 12-lb. load capacity
- 65" max height
- ball head
- rubber spiked feet
- carrying bag
- Model: TR654C-36
Amazon · 4 days ago
GVM 80W LED Video Lighting Kit
$172 $250
free shipping
Clip the $40 off on-page coupon and apply code "ZMDFF6X2" to get this discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SC-VideoLight via Amazon.
- 4 color filters
- tripod
- 120° beam angle
- 5,600K daylight
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
from $25
free shipping
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
Sennheiser CX 2.00I Earphones
$15 $55
free shipping
That's $3 under our last mention, the best price we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or White for Apple iOS
- 17Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: 506092
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
B&H Photo Video Back to School Apple Deals
Save on over 100 items
free shipping w/ $49
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
B&H Photo Video · 3 days ago
HP EliteDesk 705 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 Pro Mini Desktop PC
$399 $764
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
