$279 $359
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the SmallHD Focus 5" Base HDMI On-Camera Monitor for $279 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $120. Buy Now
Features
- 5" 1280 x 720 touchscreen display
- supports UHD 4K, HD, and SD Input
- camera power output
- 800 cd/m² 10-bit IPS LCD panel
- OS3 interactive touchscreen software
Details
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED LCD Display
2 for $240 $360
free shipping
HP offers two HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitors for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: T3M76AA#ABA
Staples · 2 days ago
AOC 25" 1080p 144Hz LED Gaming Display
$170
free shipping
Staples offers the AOC 24.5" 1080p 144Hz LED Gaming Monitor for $219.99. Coupon code "25938" drops that to $169.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our January mention and the best deal we could find today by $30. (For further comparison, it remains the cheapest G-Sync monitor we've seen.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs & 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: G2590FX
B&H Photo Video · 15 hrs ago
B&H Photo Video July 4th Deals
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $49
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 2 days ago
Motorola Unlocked Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G Smartphone
$140 $280
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Blush Gold with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB SIM Card Kit for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we've seen for the North American model. (It's also $51 less than the lowest price we could find for both items separately.) Buy Now
Tips
- It's compatible with all major U.S. carriers
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
- 5.5" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 8MP front- and 13MP rear-facing cameras
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Model: PA6R0001US
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
