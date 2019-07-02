New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
SmallHD Focus 5" Base HDMI On-Camera Monitor
$279 $359
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the SmallHD Focus 5" Base HDMI On-Camera Monitor for $279 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $120. Buy Now
Features
  • 5" 1280 x 720 touchscreen display
  • supports UHD 4K, HD, and SD Input
  • camera power output
  • 800 cd/m² 10-bit IPS LCD panel
  • OS3 interactive touchscreen software
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors B&H Photo Video SmallHD
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register