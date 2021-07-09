Small Appliances at Macy's: up to 50% off + extra 10% to 25% off

Save on brands like Cuisinart, Nespresso, Elite Gourmet, and more. Plus apply code "JULY" to get an extra 10% to 25% off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Cuisinart TOB-1010 Toaster Oven for $89.99 after coupon ($10 low).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Apply coupon code "GOSAVE20" to score discounts on small appliances, cookware, bakeware, and more. Plus, you'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed in-store or online from July 12 through 25.) Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven for $159.99 after coupon + $30 in Kohl's Cash (low by $57 after KC).
That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 1,000-watt
- keep-warm function
- overheat protection
- Model: NS-MC60SS9
It's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- TotalFry 360° technology
- sensor cook & sensor reheat
- works as a microwave, air fryer, convection oven, & toaster oven
- Model: GTWHG12S1SA10
That's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- 250W base
- includes recipe book
- Model: MBR-1101
Save on 85 styles of boxers, briefs, tank tops, and tees, from Calvin Klein, Hanes, Jockey, and more. All with prices starting from $9.80, or $13.65 for multipacks. Shop Now at Macy's
- Select items may be eligible (as marked) for an extra 25% off via coupon code "JULY".
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classic Trunks 5-Pack for $38.70 (low by $26).
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from $8.96, and bedding starts from $6.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Shop a wide selection of furniture including decor from $19, headboards and accent tables from $59, bookcases and bar stools from $69, storage cabinets from $79, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Chateau 7-Piece Outdoor Cast Aluminum Dining Set for $1,599 ($2,700 off the list price).
Shop sandals from Roxy, REEF, Nautica, DKNY, Esprit, Tommy Hilfiger, London Fog, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chaise Flip-Flop Sandals for $17.40 (a low by $3).
Sign In or Register