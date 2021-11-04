Save on waffle makers, choppers, coffee makers, and other specialty appliances. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Black + Decker 1.5-Cup One-Touch Chopper for $9.99 (low by $7).
-
Expires 11/8/2021
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's the best price we could find by $210. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster
- egg cooker
- meat tray
- Model: 78500
- UPC: 072244785005
That's $200 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Have a Sam's Club membership? Sam's Club has it for $569.98 plus around $6 for shipping. (You'd need to buy a $40 membership if you're not already a member, in which case Home Depot's price is lower.)
- grinder w/ 13 adjustable settings
- 60-oz. removable water tank & drip tray
- Model: ESAM04110S
That's the best price we could find by $10 and an all-time low, assuming you can pick it up from Macy's or pad for free shipping. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- dishwasher-safe drip tray
Start scoring some early Black Friday deals at Macy's. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Treat yourself and the rest of the family to a stylish winter coat. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Hawke & Co. Men's Diamond Quilted Jacket in Carbon for $39.99 ($60 off).
Save on everything from small appliances, to knife sets, baking and cookware sets, storage boxes, pans, and more. Plus, bag an extra 30% off select items via coupon code "FRIEND". Prices start from $3. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Throwback Hot Air Popper for $17.93 ($20 off).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
That's a savings of $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- ages 3+
- measures 6x4-feet
- inflates in 30 seconds
- carrying case
- requires standard box fan (not included)
Sign In or Register