Small Appliances at Macy's: 20% to 42% off + extra 15% off in cart

Save on air fryers, mixers, blenders, coffee makers and much more. Add items to the cart to see the 15% discount. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the TOB-1010 Toaster Oven for $99.99. ($25 off).
- Exclusions apply.
-
Expires 8/16/2021
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Use coupon code "DN35704629" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from February, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Apply coupon code "DNRAZPM50" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kitchen Marvel via Amazon.
- 13 noodle shapes
- makes about 1 lb. in 10 minutes
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16 box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24 box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Restrictions apply.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $69.99 (low by $70).
At 50% off, it's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Target
- 11” x 15.5” nonstick cooking surface
- reversible grill/griddle plate
- temperature control dial
- dishwasher-safe parts
- 1,500 watts
- 25.6" cord
- Model: HRG2100
That's $74 off list and a very low price for a Tommy Hilfiger dress in general. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders of $25 or more ship free, otherwise shipping adds $10.95.
- Available at this price in Samba.
Save on patio furniture sets, decor, fire pits, and more. Get extra savings by applying coupon code "HOME". Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees. Smaller items will ship for free over $25.)
- Pictured is the Furniture Oasis Outdoor Aluminum 3-Piece Chaise Set for $539.10 after coupon ($721 off).
Save on clothing, shoes, accessories, home items, and more! Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Take an extra 10% to 20% off select jewelry and watches via coupon "SHINE".
- Coupon code "HOME" cuts an extra 10% off select home items.
Save on brands including High Sierra, Tommy Hilfiger, and DKNY, among others. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the High Sierra Outburst Backpack for $25.49 (via "BTS", $35 off)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Sign In or Register