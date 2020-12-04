New
Belk · 6 mins ago
Small Appliances and Kitchen Doorbusters at Belk
up to 70% off + extra 10% off via pickup

Save on small appliances, bakeware, cookware, kitchen gadgets, and more. Shop Now at Belk

  • Pictured is the Dash No-Drip Waffle Maker for $35.99 with pickup ($4 low).
  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to get the extra 10% off and avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
  • Expires 12/7/2020
