Ending today, Macy's discounts a selection of small appliances, cookware, and kitchen storage items to $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops that to $9.99. Plus, all of these items bag free shipping. (That's an additional savings of $10.95.) That yields several best-ever prices and significant lows. Buy Now
Target · 1 mo ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 day ago
Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
$50 $125
free shipping
Macy's offers the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.99. Coupon code "DEAL" cuts the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, which came with $10 Kohl's cash, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $10, although most stores charge $80 or more.) Buy Now
Features
- 14 smart programs with adjustable pressure and temperature settings
- 24-hour delay start
- automatic keep-warm function up to 10 hours
- rice measuring cup, rice paddle, & soup spoon
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Leanking 7-Piece Pressure Cooker Accessories Set
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Mixiu Direct via Amazon offers the Leanking 7-Piece Pressure Cooker Accessories Set for $19.99. Coupon code "XTTZSUZ4" cuts that to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits most 5- to 8-quart pressure cookers
- constructed from 304 stainless steel
- steamer basket, steamer basket separator, egg steamer rack, non-stick steam form pan, dish clip, and 2 silicone mini oven mitts
WowitisCool · 1 mo ago
Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker
$19 $30
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
Ends Today
Macy's · 19 hrs ago
Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo
$6 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo in several colors ( Fire pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago (which also required pickup), $34 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this polo. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to 3XL
Macy's · 5 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
