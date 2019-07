Macy's offers the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.99. Coupon code "DEAL" cuts the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, which came with $10 Kohl's cash, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $10, although most stores charge $80 or more.) Buy Now