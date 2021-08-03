Small Appliances, Tech & Storage at Belk: Up to 65% off

Shop over 200 discounted items, including smart watches, mixers, coffee makers, headphones, storage bins, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Proscan Bluetooth Fitness Tracker/Smart Watch for $28 ($52 off).
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
For new members only, Costco offers a $40 Costco Shop Card plus a $40 off $250+ coupon for an order on Costco Online with membership sign-up. Noteworthy, as the Shop Card is double what Costco usually offers, plus it includes a coupon offer, while also only requiring any membership level, contrary to previous offers that required the Gold Star Executive membership for maximum benefits. Shop Now at Costco
- Gold Star Membership for $60
- Gold Star Executive Membership (includes 2% Annual Reward and more) for $120
- You must agree to auto renewal of your Costco membership on a Visa card at the time of sign-up.
- New members only. To qualify as a new member, an existing Costco membership must be expired at least 18 months or more. Not valid for renewal of an existing Costco membership or an upgrade of an existing membership to an Executive Membership
- Promotional Costco Shop Card incentive will be mailed 4 to 6 weeks after sign-up. $40 off any order of $250+ on Costco.com will be emailed to the email address on file; restrictions may apply.
Prime members score an extra 20% off a wide range of discounted used and open-box items, including video game accessories, watches, headphones, books, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Discount applies at checkout.
- Offer only applies to products and digital content sold by Amazon Warehouse.
- Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.
Save on baby carriers and strollers, hand sanitizer, a laptop, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save $94 off list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Black or White.
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
- up to 2 hours runtime per charge
Save on over 16,000 deeply discounted items, including clothing, shoes, bed and bath, home items, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
That is the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Belk
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- 8 glow-in-the-dark bean bags in 2 colors
- 2 light-up target boards
- boards fold and store the bags
That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
