Small Appliance Sale at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 61% off
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Small Appliance Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 61% off
free shipping w/ $89

Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances Nordstrom Rack
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register